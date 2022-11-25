Greenleaf Trust Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,508.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,776.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,521.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,468.00.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

