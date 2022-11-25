Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $412,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.