Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 188 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after buying an additional 237,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,809,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $360.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.78 and a 200 day moving average of $306.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $468.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

