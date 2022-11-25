Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,370,121. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $375.69 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $573.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

