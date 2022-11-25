Greenleaf Trust Has $428,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 79.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32.

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

