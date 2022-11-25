Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 43,608 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $86,842,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OGE opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

