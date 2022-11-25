Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $251.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.