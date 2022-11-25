Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,287. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

