Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cigna were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cigna by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Stock Up 0.2 %

Cigna Announces Dividend

CI stock opened at $319.84 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.66 and a 200-day moving average of $282.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

