Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,571 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,375 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $262,092,000 after buying an additional 4,053,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 79.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,285 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.23 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

