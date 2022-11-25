Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.2 %

SJM opened at $149.47 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $152.16. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.64.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

