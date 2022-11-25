BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,212 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Entergy worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Entergy Increases Dividend

ETR stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

