BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 42,898 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $19,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

