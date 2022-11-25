BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 522,138 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $20,014,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 60.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,475 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 495,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Shares of TPR opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $45.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

