Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 3,334 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

