ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

ARKK stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $108.88.

