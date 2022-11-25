Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $434,000 Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Block were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 17.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Block by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 816.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2,896.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 71,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $220.60.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,260,988 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

