BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Incyte worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 19.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 45.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

