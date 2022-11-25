BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $20,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 30,331 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 115.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $118.58 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.