iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $79,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $52.46 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

