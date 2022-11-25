Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,629 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after buying an additional 841,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 807,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.