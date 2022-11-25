Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,070,169 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in EQT were worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 18.0% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 107,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of EQT by 362.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 777,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after buying an additional 609,600 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 205.3% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

