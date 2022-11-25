Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,164 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $53,256,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTH. UBS Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 2.6 %

About Meritage Homes

NYSE MTH opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57.

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

