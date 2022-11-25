Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $547,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,780,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $465.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $524.18.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

