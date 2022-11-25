Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,079 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,625,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.31.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

