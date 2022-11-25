Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

