Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of research firms have commented on SQM. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

