Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 498.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $141.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.