Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of TT stock opened at $179.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average of $147.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.