Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 732,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

