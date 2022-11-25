Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 687 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.72 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

