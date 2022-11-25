BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 121,714 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

