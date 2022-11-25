Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after buying an additional 237,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,809,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LULU opened at $360.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $468.77.
In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.
lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
