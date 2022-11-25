Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 29,077 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 622.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 236.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

