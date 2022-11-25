Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $291.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $676.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

