AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 12,905 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 145.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after buying an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

