Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $45,859,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $17,538,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

Shell stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

