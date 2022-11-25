Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Teleflex by 7,726.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 47.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $369,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

NYSE TFX opened at $225.71 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.83.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

