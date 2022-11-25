United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,319 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $434,144,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,646,000 after purchasing an additional 353,625 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian Trading Up 7.0 %

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 188,317 shares of company stock valued at $32,283,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $124.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $404.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.23 and a 200 day moving average of $203.39.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.