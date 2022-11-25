BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $20.58 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 214.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,193,000 after buying an additional 7,092,424 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.