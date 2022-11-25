Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $20,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.80.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.