BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $21.09 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,184 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $21,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,107,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 31.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $521,017,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,525,000 after buying an additional 229,539 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

