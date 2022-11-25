Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VLUE opened at $96.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

