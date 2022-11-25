Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 438 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,194,796 shares of company stock worth $101,848,807. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $386.25 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

