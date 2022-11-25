Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 205 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 723.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $173.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of -350.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average of $208.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,477 shares of company stock worth $37,164,206 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.