Citigroup Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $160.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of COP opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.00.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

