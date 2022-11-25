Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 664 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

