Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 14.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.10. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis Company Profile

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.