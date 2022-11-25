Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $639.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $566.27 and a 200 day moving average of $580.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

