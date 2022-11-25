J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 192,319 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,393,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,746,000 after buying an additional 107,233 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $180.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

